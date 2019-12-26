DONDERDAG 26 DECEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 26 december 2019
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
11:00 Kinderfilm: Oh Deer It’s Christmas
12:15 Yosta Vasseur’s Vrede Op Aarde
14:00 The 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
15:25 Doc.: Egyptian Sercrets of The Afterlife
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 WWE Smackdown
18:20 Voltron:Legendary Defender
19:00 How It’s Made
19:25 Tv.film: A Very Vintage Christmas
21:00 The Rookie
21:45 Christmas in Switzerland
22:15 Prodigal Son
23:00 The Widow
23:50 Tv.film: A Christmas Winter Song
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)