DONDERDAG 26 DECEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.2)

donderdag 26 december 2019

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

11:00 Kinderfilm: Oh Deer It’s Christmas

12:15 Yosta Vasseur’s Vrede Op Aarde

14:00 The 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

15:25 Doc.: Egyptian Sercrets of The Afterlife

16:30 Suri Tunes

17:30 WWE Smackdown

18:20 Voltron:Legendary Defender

19:00 How It’s Made

19:25 Tv.film: A Very Vintage Christmas

21:00 The Rookie

21:45 Christmas in Switzerland

22:15 Prodigal Son

23:00 The Widow

23:50 Tv.film: A Christmas Winter Song

