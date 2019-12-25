Woensdag 25 December 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Through the Chakras

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 Koffiebreak met Danielle Bergwijn

10:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Kerst Special

11:20 Prep and Landing

12:09 BBC Nieuws

12:41 Christmas Concert St.Rosakerk

15:08 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

16:08 Masters of Illusion:Christmas Magic

16:53 NII:Focus

17:27 In Gesprek Met

18:17 Frosty the Snowman

19:00 Tiny House Nation

19:51 Youth Outreach

20:22 A Family Reunion Christmas

21:04 Stranger Things

22:01 The Real Housewives of Potomac

22:45 Succession

23:50 Tv.film:You Light Up My Christmas

01:18 The Rookie

02:01 Tv.film:Bad Santa

03:41 Tv.film:Krampus

05:19 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)