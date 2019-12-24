DINSDAG 24 DECEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.121)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 24 december 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Sweat Intervals
08:45 Teen Titans
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:20 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:10 Tv.Film:Frozen in Love
11:45 Nella The Princess Knight
12:00 Caribbean Newsline
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:The Christmas Dragon
14:50 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
16:00 The Snowman And The SnowDog
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:00 Doc.:Mother Teresa Saint of Darkness
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 The Neighborhood
19:16 The Chef Show
20:00 Sportcafe
21:30 Single Parents
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
23:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:40 Doc.:Yellowstone Battle For Live
01:00 Tv.Film:Adopt A Highway
01:55 Tv.Film:Strange But True
03:30 Tv.film : Day Of The Dead Bloodline
05:00 Doc.: Mummies Alive Series
05:50 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)