07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Minitries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 The Lion Guard
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 Kinderfilm:Playmobil:The Movie
11:16 Red Bull Signature Series
12:30 Fish Finder:Panama Black Marlin
13:00 Hi-Tec Drift Allstars
14:01 Maranatha Ministries
15:01 Christmas Cookie Challenge
16:30 Anne (With An E)
17:21 Entertainment:Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:33 Young Sheldon
18:52 Documentaire:Being a Concert Pianist
20:01 Road 2:Kerst in het Westen
20:38 Karaoke Fun Show (Kerstspecial)
22:07 Christmas Movie:Christmas a la Mode
23:42 Krypton
00:25 Tv.film:Witches in the Woods
01:56 Tv.film:The Untold Story
03:44 Tv.film:Burn
05:12 Documentaire:Challenging Niagara
06:03 Gotham
06:47 BBC Nieuws
Zondag 22 December 2019 (KN.12.1)
