ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 16 December 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

08:40 Hey Jackie

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Koffiebreak met Neelam Matadin

10:00 Tv.Film:The Littlest Angel

11:33 Nestor,The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tv.Film:Mr.Church

14:22 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 A Muppet Family Christmas

16:15 Mickey’s Magical Christmas

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Bless This Mess

19:10 The Great Christmas Light Fight

20:00 Star

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Empire

22:55 The Chi

23:55 Caribbean Newsline

00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:10 Station 19

01:55 Tv.Film:Brown Boys

03:30 Tv.Film:The Jade Pendant

05:20 Docu: Waterfront Cities of the World – Singapore

06:10 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)