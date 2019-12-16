07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
08:40 Hey Jackie
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Koffiebreak met Neelam Matadin
10:00 Tv.Film:The Littlest Angel
11:33 Nestor,The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.Film:Mr.Church
14:22 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 A Muppet Family Christmas
16:15 Mickey’s Magical Christmas
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Bless This Mess
19:10 The Great Christmas Light Fight
20:00 Star
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Empire
22:55 The Chi
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:10 Station 19
01:55 Tv.Film:Brown Boys
03:30 Tv.Film:The Jade Pendant
05:20 Docu: Waterfront Cities of the World – Singapore
06:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 16 December 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws