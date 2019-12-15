07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Young Justice
08:35 The Lion Guard
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Kinderfilm:Arthur Christmas
11:09 Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing
11:55 P1 AquaX US Pro Series
12:50 Britain’s Strongest Man
14:05 Maranatha Ministries
15:05 Dresi Pasportu
15:13 Christmas Cookie Challenge
16:38 Anne
17:30 Free Rein
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:32 Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
19:00 Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
19:47 Young Sheldon
20:10 Serengeti
21:20 Christmas Movie:Christmas in Louisiana
22:47 Tv.film:Angel of Mine
00:26 Krypton
01:10 Tv.film:Brown Boys
02:43 Tv.film:Superfly
04:40 Chicago PD
05:23 Gotham
06:07 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 15 December 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws