ZATERDAG 14 DECEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.2)

zaterdag 14 december 2019
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:00 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga:Granada CF x Levante UD
11:00 Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie: Leo Victor x Transvaal
12:45 Aljazeera Nieuws
14:50 Tv.film:Dance Camp
16:20 Super Hit Top 10
17:00 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga:Atletico de Madrid x C.A. Osasuna
19:00 Suriname Conservation Foundation:Kwik Seminar
20:00 Europa League Highlights
21:00 WWE RAW
21:55 ATV Nieuws
22:31 Tv.film:The Baytown Outlaws
00:10 The Boys
