07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Through The Chakras (6)
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:35 Koffiebreak met Natasha Fong Poe
10:00 Masterchef U.S.
10:46 Gravity Falls
11:09 ATV Sports
12:00 Caribbean Newsline
12:35 Documentaire:Lost World of the Pacific
13:21 Batman
13:47 Super Hit Top 10
14:18 The Deep
15:04 Whazzz Up?
16:05 Moksi Moksi
16:36 Gemeente Eenheid In Christus
17:10 NII:Focus
17:36 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
19:37 How It’s Made :Technological Corks,Zinc Cutters,Traditional Basque Ham and Chisteras
20:10 Update Dalian IV
20:15 Christmas Movie:Holiday Rush
21:55 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Treadstone
22:50 Shark Tank
23:38 Caribbean Newsline
00:08 ATV Nieuws
00:45 The Village
01:30 Tv.film:Capitive State
03:20 Tv.film:Direct Action
04:57 The Gifted
05:42 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 13 December 2019
07:00 BBC Nieuws