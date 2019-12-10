07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Through The Chakras
09:03 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:17 Angelina Ballerina
09:36 ATV Sports
10:28 Christmas Movie:Feast of the Seven Fishes
12:08 Caribbean Newsline
12:46 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:06 Christmas Movie:Christmas at Grand Valley
14:33 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:14 Documentaire:In Confidence David Attenborough
16:05 Kinderfilm:Cyborg Assassin:Legend of the Space Ninja
17:20 NII:Focus
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:47 Krutu
19:32 The Chef Show
20:11 Entertainment:87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:04 Dresi Pasportu
22:12 Single Parents
22:37 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
23:23 Caribbean Newsline
23:53 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Documentaire:Rising:Rebuilding Ground Zero
01:14 Tv.film:Tone Deaf
02:42 Tv.film:The Outsider
04:44 Documentaire:Wicked Tuna
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 10 December 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws