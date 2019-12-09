MAANDAG 9 DECEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 9 december 2019

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

10:00 SU AID 2019

11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

14:30 Voetbal: Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie: Bintang Liar x Robinhood

16:30 Suri Tunes

17:25 Suriname Conservation Foundation: Medicinale Planten Seminar

18:15 Batman

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 Merry Happy Whatever

20:10 Holiday Baking Championship

21:00 My Lifestyle

21:50 Caribbean Newsline

22:25 13 Reasons Why

23:20 Sex Education

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)