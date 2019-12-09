MAANDAG 9 DECEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 9 december 2019
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
10:00 SU AID 2019
11:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
14:30 Voetbal: Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie: Bintang Liar x Robinhood
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:25 Suriname Conservation Foundation: Medicinale Planten Seminar
18:15 Batman
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 Merry Happy Whatever
20:10 Holiday Baking Championship
21:00 My Lifestyle
21:50 Caribbean Newsline
22:25 13 Reasons Why
23:20 Sex Education
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)