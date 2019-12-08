07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 The Lion Guard :Rescue in the Outlands
09:00 Kkinderfilm:Ice Princess Lily
10:35 Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick X-Games
11:12 Fish Finder
12:00 MISTER Supranational
15:05 Maranatha Ministries
16:07 Christmas Cookie Challenge
17:35 Dresi Pasportu
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Young Sheldon
19:00 SU AID 2019 “Opening Rum Huis”
20:05 Serengeti
21:20 Voetbal: Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie: Bintang Liar x Robinhood
23:05 Christmas Movie:Let It Snow
00:40 Krypton
01:25 Tv.film:Anthropoid
03:25 Documentaire:Americas Wild States :Hawaii secrets of the Deep
04:15 Chicago PD
05:00 Gotham
05:45 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 ZONDAG 8 DECEMBER 2019
07:00 BBC Nieuws