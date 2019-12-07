ZATERDAG 7 DECEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.1)

ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zaterdag 7 december 2019
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Puppy Dog Pals
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 MECH-X4
10:00 Project Runway
11:10 The Amazing Race Canada
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Dresi Pasportu
12:45 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
14:25 Master of illusion – Christmas Magic
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Magnum P.I.
16.20 Moksi Moksi
17:00 NII: FOCUS
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Doc.: Great Minds of Design
19:30 The Great Christmas Light Fight
20:25 How It’s Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:25 Mixed-Ish
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Hanna
23:05 Tv.Film: A Christmas Movie Christmas
00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:15 Ransom
02:00 Tv.Film: Ghost in The Graveyard
03:35 Tv.Film: Cosmos
05:45 The Cool Kids
06:30 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)