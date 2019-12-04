07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Yoga:AJourney Through the Chakras
09:05 Caribbean Newsline
09:40 Koffiebreak met Kirtie Algoe
10:00 Tv.film:Coins for Christmas
11:30 Jessie
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Grimms Snow White
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:01 Documentaire:Mysteries of the Abandoned :American Atlantis
15:50 Batman
16:30 NII:Focus
17:00 In Gesprek Met:……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Tiny House Nation
19:27 Supranational 2019:Road to Polen (afl.04)
20:00 Fish Finder
20:31 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Tap A Bankstel
22:15 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:25 The Real Housewives of Potomac
23:10 Succession
00:15 Caribbean Newsline
00:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:20 Tv.film:Hunting Lands
02:45 The Rookie
03:30 Tv.film:The Drop
05:05 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 4 DECEMBER 2019
07:00 BBC Nieuws