ZONDAG 1 DECEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.2)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 1 december 2019

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

08:00 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga:Selvilla FC x CD Leganes

10:00 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga: Athletic Club x Granada CF

12:00 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga: RCD Espanyol x C.A. Osasuna

14:00 Kinderfilm: The Death And Return Of Superman

17:00 Sport:Voetbal:LaLiga: Atletica De Madrid x Barcelona

19:00 American Ninja Warrior

20:25 Europa League Journaal

21:15 WWE Smackdown

22:20 The Good Place

22:45 How To Get Away With Murder

23:30 Tv.Film: Christmas At Pemberley Manor

00:55 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)