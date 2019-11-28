DONDERDAG 28 NOVEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.121)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

donderdag 28 november 2019

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat

08:45 Angelina Ballerina:Kaartjes voor het Ballet

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Elena of Avalor

10:00 Tv.Film:Official Secrets

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Tv.Film:Howard Lovecraft and The Frozen Kingdom

14:05 Super Hit Classics

15:05 Doc.:Lost Temple of the Jungle

15:55 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:Bolletjes Slikker

16:30 NII: FOCUS

17:00 Dresi Pasportu

17:15 This is the day of victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV Sports

19:30 Whazzz Up???

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

23:05 S.W.A.T.

23:50 Lucifer

00:40 Caribbean Newsline

01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:50 Chicago Fire

02:35 Tv.Film:How It Ends

04:30 Tv.Film:Line Of Duty

06:10 Selling Sunset

06:40 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)