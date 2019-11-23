Zaterdag 23 November 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Logos International

08:35 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:36 Mech-X4

10:00 Project Runway

11:10 The Amazing Race:Canada

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

14:33 Kennisgeving

15:20 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:51 Magnum P.I.

16:33 Moksi Moksi

17:08 NII:Focus

17:34 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:46 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:Bolletjes Slikker

19:22 Supranational 2019:Road To Polen

19:40 Update Dalian IV

19:50 Entertainment:Taylor Swift “live” at Amazon Prime Day 2019

20:46 Dresi Pasportu

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:18 Mixed-ish

21:43 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

21:55 Hanna

22:51 Tv.film:Dolemite Is My Name

00:54 ATV Nieuws

01:35 Ransom

02:17 Tv.film:Escape Plan:The Extractors

03:45 Tv.film:Essex Boys:Law of Survival

05:15 Young & Hungry

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)