ATV(KN.12.1) – VRIJDAG 22 NOVEMBER 2019

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Yoga:A Journey Through The Chakras

09:05 Caribbean Newsline

09:40 Koffiebreak met Jo-Ann Wimpel

10:00 MasterChef U.S.

10:45 Ducktales

11:10 ATV Sports

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Documentaire: Lost Worlds

13:20 Batman

14:00 Super Hit Top 10

14:30 The Deep

15:15 Whazzz Up ???

16:15 Moksi Moksi

16:50 NII: Focus

17:20 Teen Titans

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Instinct

19:30 Documentaire: How To Build Everything

20:00 Tv.film: Walk.Pride.Rodeo.

21:45 Telesur 5G

21:55 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5

22:10 Treadstone

23:05 Shark Tank

23:55 Caribbean Newsline

00:25 ATV Nieuws

01:05 The Fix

01:50 Tv.film: Already Gone

03:25 Tv.film: Deliver Us from Eva

05:15 The Passage

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)