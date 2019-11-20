07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Koffiebreak met Jo-Ann Wimpel
9:55 Tv.film: Guardians of The Galaxy
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: Finding Dory
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Doc.:Mysteries of the Abandoned
16:05 Ducktales
16:35 NII:Focus
17:05 In Gesprek Met:……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Tiny House Nation
19:30 Telesur 5G
20:00 Fish Finder
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:05 Tap a Bankstel
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 The Real Housewives of Potomac
23:05 Berlin Station
24:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 ATV Nieuws
01:05 The Rookie
01:50 Tv.Film: Dont Let Go
03:35 Tv.Film: Polar
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 20 November 2019
07:00 BBC Nieuws