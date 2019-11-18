MAANDAG 18 NOVEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 18 november 2019

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party

09:00 BBC Nieuws

09:35 Koffiebreak met Jo-Ann Wimpel

09:55 Tv.film: Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw

12:20 Transformers Cyberverse

12:45 Middagfilm: A Dogs way home

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Science of Stupid

15:50 Kinderfilm: The Lion of Judah

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Bless This Mess

19:15 Supranational 2019: Road to Polen

18:40 Stichting Betheljada Infomercial

20:00 Star

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Queen Sugar

22:55 She’s Gotta Have It

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 The Good Doctor

01:25 Tv.film: The Mummy Rebirth

02:50 Tv.film: Parasite

05:05 Doc.: Waterfront Cities of the World – San Francisco

05:55 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)