Zaterdag 16 November 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Logos International

08:36 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Mech-X4

10:00 Project Runway

11:10 The Amazing Race:Canada

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:Free Dance

14:20 Documentaire:Worst Place To Be A Pilot

15:11 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:40 Magnum P.I.

16:25 Moksi Moksi

17:01 NII:Focus

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:48 Documentaire:Black Market Dispatches

19:12 Kevin Can Wait

19:33 Supranational 2019:Road to Polen

19:51 Update Dalian IV

20:00 Karaoke Fun Show

20:57 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:15 Grown-ish

21:40 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

21:52 Hanna

22:50 Tv.film:Angel Has Fallen

00:56 ATV Nieuws

01:35 Ransom

02:18 Tv.film:Blood Bound

04:00 Tv.film:Capsized:Blood in the Water

05:25 Young & Hungry

06:10 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)