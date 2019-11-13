WOENSDAG 13 NOVEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
woensdag 13 november 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Zumba Cardio Party
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Koffiebreak met Chantal Rijker
09:51 Angelina Ballerina:Het Cadeau
10:05 Tv.film:There’s No Place Like Home
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Missing Link
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:08 Documentaire:Mysteries of the Missing
15:55 Batman
16:35 NII:Focus
17:05 In Gesprek Met:.
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Tiny House Nation
19:30 Documentaire:How It’s Made:Fireplace Bellows / Calissons and Diving Watercraft
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:31 Moksi Moksi
21:05 Stranger Things
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 The Real Housewives of Potomac
23:05 Berlin Station
24:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 ATV Nieuws
01:10 The Rookie
01:53 Tv.film:Clown
03:33 Tv.film:Colonia
05:23 Documentaire:Modern Marvels:Tesla Electricity
06:09 CNN Nieuws
