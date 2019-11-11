ATV(KN.12.1) – MAANDAG 11 NOVEMBER 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Hard Body

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Koffiebreak met Chantal Rijker

09:50 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:Borgoe Na Sorgoe

10:25 Tv.film: Basmati Blues

12:25 Middagfilm: Russell Madness

14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:00 Documentaire: Don’t Panic: The Truth About Population

16:05 Kinderfilm: Hellboy Animated:Blood and Iron

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Bless This Mess

19:10 Documentaire: Lost Symbol:Truth or Fiction

20:00 Star

21:00 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Queen Sugar

22:55 She’s Gotta Have It

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 The Good Doctor

01:25 Tv.film:Into the Ashes

03:05 Tv.film:Long Shot

05:10 Documentaire:Waterfront Cities of the World:Reykjavik

05:55 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)