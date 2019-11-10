07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 The Lion Guard
09:30 Nella – The Princess Knight
10:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen
10:30 STIHL Timbersports
11:00 Fast N’ Loud
12:00 Fish Finder (Ep.01) : Law Law
12:35 2019 Arnold StrongmanClassic – Rogue Wheel of Pain
13:10 West Coast Customs
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Carnivorous
15:25 Doc.: Tricks of The Restaurant Trade
16:00 Anne
16:50 Free Rein
17:25 Doc.: People and Power – Killing Whales
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Kim’s Convenience
18:55 NIMOS – Uitbanning Styrofoam
19:00 I Dream a Dream – The Susan Boyle Story
20:00 Serengeti
21:10 Tv.Film: Midnight Special
23:00 Tv.film: Rattle Snake
00:30 12 Monkeys
01:15 Tv.Film: Velvet Buzzsaw
03:10 Doc.: Wildest India
04:05 Chicago PD
04:50 Gotham
05:35 CNN Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
ATV KN.12.1 ZONDAG 10 November 2019
