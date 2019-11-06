WOENSDAG 6 NOVEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 6 november 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Hard Body
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Koffiebreak met Rosita Leeflang
10:00 Tv.film: Monster Hunt 2
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:36 Middagfilm: Monkey King : Hero Is Back
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Documentaire:Mysteries of the Missing
16:00 Liv And Maddie
16:30 NII:Focus
17:00 In Gesprek Met
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Tiny House Nation
19:50 Infomercial:Stichting Betheljada
20:05 Fish Finder
20:35 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Tap A Bankstel
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:25 The Real Housewives of Potomac
23:10 Berlin Station
0:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 ATV Nieuws
01:05 Tv.film:Golden Job
02:45 The Rookie
03:30 Tv.film: Journey to the west : The Demons Strike Back
05:20 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)