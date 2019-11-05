07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Fitness:Fitness:Zumba Basic
09:11 Caribbean Newsline
09:45 ATV Sports
10:35 Tv.film:North
12:03 CNN Nieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Middagfilm:Race
15:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
16:15 Big Hero 6
16:38 Teen Titans
16:50 NII:Focus
17:17 NII:Info Act
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Neighborhood
19:06 How It’s Made
19:31 The Chef Show
20:07 Documentaire:Hair Care Secrets
21:11 Single Parents
21:36 Kevin Can Wait
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:13 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
23:02 Caribbean Newsline
23:32 ATV Nieuws
00:10 Air Warriors
01:02 Tv.film:Wine Country
02:46 Tv.film:Werewolves of the Third Reich
04:21 Documentaire:Killer women with Piers Morgan
05:08 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 05 November 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws