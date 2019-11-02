ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 2 November 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Mech-X4

10:00 Project Runway

11:10 The Amazing Race:Canada

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:Spider-Man:Homecoming

14:50 Doc.:Oceans Our Blue Planet

15:30 De Levende Steen Gemeente

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:31 NII:Focus

17:00 Tom and Jerry Tales

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Documentaire:John Steinbeck:Voice of America

19:50 Entertainment:Celine Dion:All The Way

21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:36 Grown-ish

22:02 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Hanna

23:05 Tv.film:Close

00:40 ATV Nieuws

01:15 Ransom

02:00 Tv.film:A Score to Settle

03:45 Tv.film:Crash Pad

05:20 Young and Hungry

06:05 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)