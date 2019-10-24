Donderdag 24 Oktober 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

08:39 The Looney Tunes Show

09:02 Caribbean Newsline

09:36 Jessie

10:00 Tv.film:Instructions Not Included

12:02 CNN Nieuws

12:37 Middagfilm:Little

14:26 Super Hit Classics

15:23 Documentaire:Hitmakers:The Changing Face of the Music Business

16:25 NII:Focus

16:56 Star Wars Rebels

17:19 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 ATV Sports

19:40 Infomercial:Stichting Betheljada

20:00 Whazzz Up?

21:01 Panorama

22:01 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Lethal Weapon

22:55 Pennyworth

23:50 Caribbean Newsline

00:20 ATV Nieuws

01:00 Chicago Fire

01:42 Tv.film:Assault on Wall Street

03:21 Tv.film:Mississippi Grind

05:10 Selling Sunset

05:43 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)