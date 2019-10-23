ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 23 Oktober 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Jessie

10:00 Tv.Film: Fantastic Beast – The Crimes of Grindelwald

12:30 Kinderfilm: Hotel for Dogs

14:15 How It’s Made

14:40 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:40 Doc.: Mysteries of The Missing

16:30 NII: FOCUS

17:00 In Gesprek Met:………….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:40 Info film VVOB – Schoolleiders Netwerken LBO Scholen

18:50 Tiny House Nation 2018

19:55 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:05 Stranger Things

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 The Real Housewives of Potomac

22:55 Berlin Station

23:50 Caribbean Newsline

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 Tv.Film: Merantau

02:50 The Rookie

03:35 Tv.Film: Hex

05:00 Tv.film: Jacob’s Ladder

06:30 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)