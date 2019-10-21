MAANDAG 21 OKTOBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 21 oktober 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Winx Club

10:00 Tv.film: The World We Make

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm: Aladdin

14:45 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:50 Doc.: Miracle on Everest

16:50 Ducktales

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Bless This Mess

19:15 Doc.: Bugs Bites and Parasites

20:05 Star

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Queen Sugar

22:55 She’s Gotta Have It

23:30 Caribbean Newsline

00:00 ATV Nieuws

00:35 The Good Doctor

01:20 Tv.film: The Drone

02:45 Tv.film: The Operative

04:45 Doc.: Waterfront Cities of The World – Lisbon

05:35 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)