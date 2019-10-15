ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 15 Oktober 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:45 Teen Titans

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.Film:Foreign Land

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Inspector Gadget

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:20 Doc.:Abu Dhabi Island Kingdom of the Sheiks

16:10 Nella The Princess Knight

16:35 NII: FOCUS

17:05 Doc.:Mysteries of the Animal Mind

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Family Reunion

19:20 The Chef Show

20:00 Sportcafe

21:30 A.P. Bio

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

23:00 Caribbean Newsline

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:05 Doc.:Ohio Slave Girls:Their Story

00:55 Tv.Film:In The Tall Grass

02:40 Tv.Film:Avengement

04:10 Doc.:New Lives In The Wild

04:55 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)