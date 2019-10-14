MAANDAG 14 OKTOBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 14 oktober 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
08:45 Teen Titans
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 = 3:Milieu Inspek
10:00 Tv.film:Bedtime Stories
11:45 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Five Feet Apart
14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:35 Documentaire:What Makes Us Clever?A Horizon Guide to Intelligence
16:37 Hey Jackie
17:17 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46 Bless This Mess
19:07 Documentaire:Hard Time Alaska
19:49 Challenge Your Talent
20:10 Star
21:05 ATV Sports
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Queen Sugar
22:55 She’s Gotta Have It
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
0:00 ATV Nieuws
00:35 The Good Doctor
01:20 Tv.film:True Legend
03:14 Tv.film:The Other Woman
05:04 Documentaire:Waterfront Cities of the World:Houston
06:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)