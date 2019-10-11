ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 11 Oktober 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Batman

10:05 Masterchef US

10:50 Star Wars Resistance

11:15 Herh.ATV Sports

12:05 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Doc.: Lost Worlds

13:25 Super Hit Top 10

14:00 The Deep

14:45 Tom and Jerry Tales

15:10 Whazzz Up ???

15:45 Tangled The Series

16:10 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)

16:45 Gemeente Eenheid in Christus

17:15 NII:Focus

17:40 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Instinct

19:30 Documentaire:Science of Stupid

20:00 Tv.film: The Day Shall Come

21:45 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5

22:00 A Discovery of Witches

22:45 Shark Tank

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 The Fix

01:25 Tv.Film:Triple Threat

03:05 Tv.Film: I Am Mother

05:00 The Passage

05:45 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)