ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 29 SEPTEMBER 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 Tom and Jerry

09:00 Kinderfilm: Storks

10:30 Lucas Oil – Diamond Drag Boat Racing

11:25 Fast N Loud

12:10 Challenge Your Talent

12:25 2018 P1 Aqua X Euro Pro Series – Port Balis

13:15 Counting Cars

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Street Food

15:35 Tom and Jerry Tales

16:00 Siren

16:45 Free Rein

17:25 Project MC2

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Kim’s Convenience

19:15 Doc.: Weird Nature

19:50 Gardener’s World

21:00 Man vs Wild

22:00 Tv.Film: I Feel Pretty

23:55 Tv.Film: Hackers Game

01:25 12 Monkeys

02:10 Tv.film: The Outsider

04:10 Chicago PD

04:50 Yellowstone

05:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)