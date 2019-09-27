ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 27 September 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Pure Cardio

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Tom and Jerry Tales

10:00 Masterchef US

10:45 Elena of Avalor

11:10 ATV Sports (Herh.)

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Doc.: Lost Worlds

13:30 Super Hit Top 10

14:00 Herh.Whazzz Up ???

16:20 Moksi Moksi

16:55 NII:Focus

17:20 Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Instinct

19:30 Documentaire:Science of Stupid

20:00 Tv.film: Yesterday

22:00 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 A Discovery of Witches

23:00 Shark Tank

23:55 Caribbean Newsline

00:25 ATV Nieuws

01:00 The Fix

01:45 Tv.film: Brightburn

03:20 Tv.film: Superfly

05:20 The Passage

06:05 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)