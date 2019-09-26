ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 26 September 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T-Cardio Power Resis

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Young Justice

10:00 Tekenfilm : Napping Princess

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: The Big Trip

14:05 Super Hit Classics

15:00 Tekenfilm : Ghost In The Shell Arise :Pyrophoric Cult

16:00 Doc.: Weird Nature Serie

16:30 NII:Focus

17:00 Adventure Time

17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 ATV Sports

19:45 Update Dalian IV

19:50 Whazzz Up ???

22:15 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:25 Panorama

23:05 Lethal Weapon

23:50 Pennyworth

00:40 Caribbean Newsline

01:10 ATV Nieuws

01:45 Chicago Fire

02:30 Tv.film: Deep Cover

04:20 Tv.film: The Intent 2 :The Come Up

06:05 Evil Lives Here

06:50 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)