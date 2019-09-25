WOENSDAG 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV(KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 25 september 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 YOGA – A Journey Though The Chakras
09:05 Caribbean Newsline
09:40 Angelina Ballerina – Schatfiets
09:55 Tv.Film: The Pursuit of Happyness
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm: Duck Duck Goose
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Doc.: Mysteries of The Missing
16:05 Ducktales
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:00 In Gesprek Met:
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Tiny House,Big Living
19:15 Doc.: Pets in the Wild – The Wolf in your living Room
19:55 Youth Outreach
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:05 Stranger Things
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 The Real Housewives of Potomac
23:00 Berlin Station
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Tv.Film: Running with The Devil
02:40 The Rookie
03:25 Tv.Film: Anna
05:25 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)