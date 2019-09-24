ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 24 September 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey through the Chakras

09:02 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film: Pokemon Detective Pikachu

12:03 CNN Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Middagfilm:Green Book

15:11 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

16:10 Documentaire:The Coolest Places on Earth : Americas West Coast

16:30 NII:Focus

17:00 Krakatiki (afl.04)

17:20 Batman

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Family Reunion

19:15 The Chef Show

19:55 Sportcafe (afl.05)

21:15 A.P. Bio

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5

22:05 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

23:15 Caribbean Newsline

23:45 ATV Nieuws

00:20 Air Warriors :C.17

01:10 Tv.film:Hotel Mumbai

03:15 Tv.film:Subconscious

05:20 Documentaire:New Lives in the Wild :Selkirk Mountains

06:05 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)