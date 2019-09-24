ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 24 September 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey through the Chakras
09:02 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
12:03 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Middagfilm:Green Book
15:11 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
16:10 Documentaire:The Coolest Places on Earth : Americas West Coast
16:30 NII:Focus
17:00 Krakatiki (afl.04)
17:20 Batman
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Family Reunion
19:15 The Chef Show
19:55 Sportcafe (afl.05)
21:15 A.P. Bio
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5
22:05 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
23:15 Caribbean Newsline
23:45 ATV Nieuws
00:20 Air Warriors :C.17
01:10 Tv.film:Hotel Mumbai
03:15 Tv.film:Subconscious
05:20 Documentaire:New Lives in the Wild :Selkirk Mountains
06:05 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
