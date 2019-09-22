ZONDAG 22 SEPTEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.2)

TIJD ATV(KN.12.2) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 22 september 2019
07:00 Al Jazeera News
09:00 Voetbal:La Liga: RCD Espanol x Real Sociedad
11:00 Kinderfilm: The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
12:30 Alpha and Omega 3 – The Great Wolf Games
13:30 Voetbal:La Liga: Athletic Club x Alaves
15:30 Ducktales
16:00 Voetbal:La Liga: Sevilla Fc x Real Madrid
18:00 The Titan Games
19:30 American Ninja Warrior
21:00 WWE Smackdown
21:55 The Good Place
22:20 How To Get Away With Murder
23:05 Tv.Film: The Captain
01:05 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)