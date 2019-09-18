Woensdag 18 September 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Through the Chakras

09:07 Caribbean Newsline

09:40 Tv.film:The Best Enemies

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:37 Kinderfilm:The Secret Life of Pets 2

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Documentaire:Mysteries of the Missing

16:00 Ducktales

16:30 NII:Focus

17:05 In Gesprek Met

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:51 Tiny House,Big Living

19:12 Documentaire:Giant Pandas

20:01 Fish Finder

20:32 Moksi Moksi

21:05 Stranger Things

22:07 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 The Real Housewives of Potomac

23:00 Berlin Station

23:55 Caribbean Newsline

00:26 ATV Nieuws

01:05 Tv.film:The Axiom

02:44 The Rookie

03:26 Tv.film:15 Minutes of War

05:05 Tv.film:Adulthood

06:35 CNN Nieuws

