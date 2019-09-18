07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Through the Chakras
09:07 Caribbean Newsline
09:40 Tv.film:The Best Enemies
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 Kinderfilm:The Secret Life of Pets 2
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Documentaire:Mysteries of the Missing
16:00 Ducktales
16:30 NII:Focus
17:05 In Gesprek Met
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:51 Tiny House,Big Living
19:12 Documentaire:Giant Pandas
20:01 Fish Finder
20:32 Moksi Moksi
21:05 Stranger Things
22:07 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 The Real Housewives of Potomac
23:00 Berlin Station
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:26 ATV Nieuws
01:05 Tv.film:The Axiom
02:44 The Rookie
03:26 Tv.film:15 Minutes of War
05:05 Tv.film:Adulthood
06:35 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 18 September 2019 (KN.12.1)
