MAANDAG 16 SEPTEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 16 september 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Though the Chakras
09:07 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:2 is Technies
10:05 Tv.film:Raising the Bar
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Pete’s Dragon
14:18 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Documentaire:Unfinished Masterpieces with Alastair Sooke
16:15 Hey Jackie
17:00 SURCAD Infomercial Ambulance Dienst
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The Neighborhood
19:10 Documentaire:Wildsest Indochina :Chinas Secret Garden
20:05 Star
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.3
22:10 Queen Sugar
22:55 She’s Gotta Have It
23:33 Caribbean Newsline
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:45 The Good Doctor
01:30 Tv.film:Dragon Blade
03:38 Tv.film:Drunk Parents
05:10 Documentaire:Waterfront Cities of the World:Cape Town
06:01 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)