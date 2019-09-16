MAANDAG 16 SEPTEMBER 2019// ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 16 september 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Though the Chakras

09:07 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:2 is Technies

10:05 Tv.film:Raising the Bar

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:Pete’s Dragon

14:18 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Documentaire:Unfinished Masterpieces with Alastair Sooke

16:15 Hey Jackie

17:00 SURCAD Infomercial Ambulance Dienst

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 The Neighborhood

19:10 Documentaire:Wildsest Indochina :Chinas Secret Garden

20:05 Star

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.3

22:10 Queen Sugar

22:55 She’s Gotta Have It

23:33 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:45 The Good Doctor

01:30 Tv.film:Dragon Blade

03:38 Tv.film:Drunk Parents

05:10 Documentaire:Waterfront Cities of the World:Cape Town

06:01 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)