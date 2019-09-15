ZONDAG 15 SEPTEMBER 2019//ATV(KN.12.2)

TIJD ATV(KN.12.2) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 15 september 2019
07:00 Sport:Voetbal:La Liga:SD Eibar x RCD Espanyol
09:00 Sport:Voetbal:La Liga:D.Alaves x Sevilla FC
11:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
16:00 Sport:Voetbal:La Liga:Real Betis x Getafe CF
18:05 NII Info Act: Ondertekening Leticia Pact
19:00 World Of Dance
20:30 Doc.:How Do They Do It:Gyroplanes
21:00 WWE Smackdown
21:55 The Good Place
22:20 How To Get Away With Murder
23:05 Tv.Film: Spectral
00:55 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)