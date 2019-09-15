ZONDAG 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
zondag 15 september 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 Voltron Force
09:00 Kinderfilm: Inspector Gadget
10:20 Special Olympics 2019
12:00 Fast N Loud
13:35 Replay Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick Games Norway
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Street Food
15:35 Counting Cars
16:00 Siren
16:45 Free Rein
17:15 Project MC2
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Kim’s Convenience
19:00 Doc.: Full Episode 1 Young Vets
20:05 Man vs Wild
21:00 Voices of Gospel 2019
23:10 Tv.Film: General Commander
00:25 12 Monkeys
01:10 Tv.film: Bangkok Assassins
02:55 Doc.: Authentic Tastes Of Sadinia And Sicily Rick Steins
03:55 Chicago PD
04:40 Yellowstone
05:35 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
