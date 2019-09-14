Zaterdag 14 September 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:36 MECH-X4

10:00 Project Runway

11:15 The Amazing Race

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tv.film:Alita:Battle Angel

14:41 How It’s Made

15:06 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:32 Cobra Kai

16:11 Moksi Moksi

16:42 NII:Focus

17:10 The Looney Tunes Show

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:2 is Technies

19:10 Documentaire:Lost Temple of the Temple

19:57 Challenge Your Talent

20:06 Karaoke Fun Show

21:09 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Grown-ish

21:53 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:01 Designated Survivor

22:55 Tv.film:Hoax

00:42 ATV Nieuws

01:20 Midnight,Texas

02:03 Tv.film:Triple Frontier

04:09 Tv.film:The Veil

05:43 Dear White People

06:12 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)