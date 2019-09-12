DONDERDAG 12 SEPTEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 12 september 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Zumba Activate
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Transformers Cyberverse
10:00 Tv.film:Men in Black:International
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm:Justice League vs the Fatal Five
14:01 Super Hit Classics
14:58 Kinderfilm:Wheely
16:30 NII:Focus
16:56 Tangled the Series
17:21 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46 ATV Sports
19:36 Challenge Your Talent
19:57 Whazzz Up?
21:00 Panorama
22:02 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Lethal Weapon
22:56 Pennyworth
23:53 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 ATV Nieuws
01:05 Chicago Fire
01:47 Tv.film:Greta
03:26 Tv.film:Hex
04:52 Evil Lives Here
05:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)