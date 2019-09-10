ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 10 September 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film: Grimm’s Snow White
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm: Ducktales The Movie – Treasure of The Lost Lamp
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:15 Kindefilm: Dr.Seuss on the loose
16:40 NII:Focus
17:10 Herh. Krakatiki (afl.2)
17:25 Tom and Jerry Tales
Promo EBS Led Straatverlichting
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Family Reunion
19:15 The Mind of a Chef
20:05 Update Dalian IV
20:10 Sportcafe (afl.05)
21:30 A.P. Bio
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match./High.5
22:10 Gotham
22:55 Caribbean Newsline
23:25 ATV Nieuws
00:05 Air Warriors
00:55 Tv.film: Harmony
02:25 Tv.film: Malcolm X
05:40 Docu:New Lives In The Wild Series
06:25 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
