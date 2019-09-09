MAANDAG 09 SEPTEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 09 september
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness and Health Zumba Fitness Mix
09:05 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Jessie
10:00 Tv.film:Captain Marvel
12:10 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Big Stone Gap
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Documentaire:Volcano:Natures Inferno
16:20 Kevin Can Wait
16:36 Batman
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Neighborhood
19:10 Documentaire:Wildest Indochina (afl.04):Vietman:Phoenix from the Ashes
20:00 Star
20:55 Challenge You Talent
21:05 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Queen Sugar
22:55 She’s Gotta Have It
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:00 ATV Nieuws
00:35 The Good Doctor
01:20 Tv.film:AmericanAssassin
03:15 Tv.film:Changeling
05:40 Documentaire:Waterfront Cities of the World:Boston
06:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)