MAANDAG 09 SEPTEMBER 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

maandag 09 september

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness and Health Zumba Fitness Mix

09:05 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Jessie

10:00 Tv.film:Captain Marvel

12:10 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:Big Stone Gap

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Documentaire:Volcano:Natures Inferno

16:20 Kevin Can Wait

16:36 Batman

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Neighborhood

19:10 Documentaire:Wildest Indochina (afl.04):Vietman:Phoenix from the Ashes

20:00 Star

20:55 Challenge You Talent

21:05 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Queen Sugar

22:55 She’s Gotta Have It

23:30 Caribbean Newsline

00:00 ATV Nieuws

00:35 The Good Doctor

01:20 Tv.film:AmericanAssassin

03:15 Tv.film:Changeling

05:40 Documentaire:Waterfront Cities of the World:Boston

06:30 CNN Nieuws

