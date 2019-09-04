ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 4 September 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Dance Party Boody Shakin

09:00 Caribbean Newsline (Herh.)

09:35 Doc.: Secrets of The National Trust – Knole

10:20 Tv.film: Kids in Love

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm: Ballerina

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Heavy Rescue 401

16:05 Tom and Jerry Tales

16:30 NII:Focus

17:00 In Gesprek Met:…….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Tiny House,Big Living

19:15 Voices of Gospel Suriname 2019 – De Finalisten

20:00 Fish Finder

20:30 Moksi Moksi (afl.12)

21:10 Stranger Things

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2./Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 The Real Housewives of Potomac

22:55 S.W.A.T.

23:40 Caribbean Newsline

00:10 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Tv.film: The Tracker

02:15 The Rookie

03:00 Tv.film: Traffik

04:40 Tv.film: The Samaritan

06:15 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)