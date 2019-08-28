WOENSDAG 28 AUGUSTUS 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

woensdag 28 augustus 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Hard Body Level 2

09:00 Caribbean Newsline (Herh.)

09:35 Doc.: The Big Food Rescue (afl.04 )

10:20 Tv.film: Destination Wedding

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Tv.film: Dumbo

14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:35 Heavy Rescue 401

16:30 NII:Focus

17:05 In Gesprek Met

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Staatsolie Nieuws (afl 1)

18:55 Tiny House,Big Living

19:15 597 Charts:Emanuel Pinas

19:50 Road to Voices of Gospel Suriname 2019 (afl.02)

20:05 Youth Outreach

20:40 Moksi Moksi

21:15 Stranger Things

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2./Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 The Real Housewives of Potomac

23:05 S.W.A.T.

23:50 Caribbean Newsline

00:20 ATV Nieuws

00:55 Tv.film: Cold Blood

02:30 The Rookie

03:15 Tv.film: Coffy

04:45 Tv.film: Dead Man Down

06:45 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)