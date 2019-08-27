DINSDAG 27 AUGUSTUS 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 27 augustus 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Pure Cardio

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film:Beauty and the Beast

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Middagfilm:Rock Dog

14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:27 Documentaire:Wild Wales (afl.01):The Beautiful South

16:30 NII:Focus

17:00 Alpha and Omega 2

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Staatsolie Nieuws (afl 1)

18:55 Family Reunion

19:25 The Mind of a Chef

20:15 Sportcafe (afl.04)

21:35 A.P. Bio

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match./High.5

22:10 Gotham

22:55 Caribbean Newsline

23:25 ATV Nieuws

00:05 Air Warriors

00:52 Tv.film:American Hustle

03:11 Tv.film:American Idiots

04:43 This is life with Lisa Ling

05:30 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)