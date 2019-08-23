VRIJDAG 23 AUGUSTUS 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 23 augustus 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Avatar The Legend Of Korra
10:00 Masterchef (US)
10:45 Ducktales
11:10 ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 Doc.: One Strange Rock
13:25 Super Hit Top 10
14:10 The Deep
15:00 Whazzz Up???? (Herh.)
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:05 Gravity Falls
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Hudson And Rex
20:00 Tv.Film: Basmati Blues
22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Roswell, New Mexico
22:55 Shark Tank
23:40 Caribbean Newsline
00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:45 You
01:30 Tv.Film: Nomis
03:10 Tv.Film: Annabelle Comes Home
05:00 Coronor
05:45 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)